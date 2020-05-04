Anil Kapoor's '1942: A Love Story' Was R.D. Burman's Last Film, Read More Trivia

Anil Kapoor has featured in numerous romantic films over the course of his illustrious film career. His 1994, 1942: A Love Story, was once a beloved classic that was full of the 90s Bollywood flavour. Alongside Anil Kapoor, the film also starred Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. The film was directed by renowned director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and followed the story of a tragic love story set in 1942 British India. Here is some trivia about Anil Kapoor's 1942: A Love Story that you may not know.

1942: A Love Story trivia for Anil Kapoor fans

1942: A Love Story was initially going to star Aamir Khan in the lead role. However, Aamir Khan's schedule was already packed, so he was replaced with Anil Kapoor.

Similarly, Madhuri Dixit was the first choice to play the female lead in the film. In fact, the beloved and classic Bollywood song, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To, was based on Madhuri Dixit. But when Madhuri Dixit was unable to free her schedule for 1942: A Love Story, she was replaced with Manisha Koirala.

1942: A Love Story was the last film where R.D. Burman worked as a music director. Unfortunately, R.D. Burman passed away right after finishing his work for this film.

Manisha Koirala, the female lead, actually failed her first audition for the film. However, when Madhuri Dixit backed out from the project, Manisha Koirala was given a second chance. This time, she managed to impress the casting crew and was chosen as the female lead.

Both Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Jackie Shroff wanted Shahrukh Khan to play the role of Munna. However, by the time 1942: A Love Story had started filming, Shahrukh Khan was already a beloved star who was acting in lead roles. Which is why the role of Munna was given to Raghubir Yadav.

According to various reports, Vidhu Vinod Chopra actually closed the doors to 1942: A Love Story's screening five minutes after the film started. The director apparently did not want people to enter the theatre hall late and cause a disturbance.

Moreover, Vidhu Vinod Chopra claimed that those who showed up to his film late did not respect his work and hence did not respect him. Rumour has it that several big-name actors and directors were stuck outside the theatre as they showed up late to the screening.

This film was based on the 'Quit India' movement that took place in 1942, Mumbai.

