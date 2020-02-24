Anil Kapoor Remembers Sridevi On Her Death Anniversary, Says 'we've Missed You Everyday'

Bollywood actors often have their claim to fame because of their pairing with others and in the history of the Indian film industry, there have been many such on-screen couples. Anil Kapoor and the late legendary actor Sridevi had once been touted as one of the most bankable on-screen couples because of their undeniable chemistry and rapport with each other.

On Monday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor posted a short and bittersweet note through his Instagram account to commemorate the 2nd death anniversary of Bollywood's favourite star, Sridevi with whom he had acted in films like Heer Ranjha, Lamhe, Laadla, Mr. India and Judaai.

Sridevi was not only a co-star for Anil Kapoor but also a member of his family as she was married to Anil Kapoor's elder brother Boney Kapoor. In an impressive career, spanning five decades, Sridevi dominated the commercial space in cinema in the '80s and '90s. She started her Bollywood journey as a lead actor in 1978's Solva Sawan and followed it up with a number of commercial hits such as Himmatwala, Mawaali, Tohfa, Mr. India, Chandni, Lamhe, Nagina and Khuda Gawah among several others. Her last film was the 2018 thriller drama Mom, which won her a National Award posthumously.

Sridevi passed away, aged 54, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock. On the occasion of her death anniversary on Monday, many of her family members and friends have posted their favourite memories with her.

