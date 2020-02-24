Sridevi's Death Anniversary: Manish Malhotra Pays Tribute To Legendary Actor

Bollywood celebrity designer Manish Malhotra took to his social media and posted a picture of the late actor Sridevi. Today marks the second death anniversary of the legendary actor who shared a close bond with the designer. Manish Malhotra posted a picture of the late actor and captioned the post with a simple black heart. He also added a picture of Sridevi on his Instagram story. Check out his post and his story here.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Post On Sridevi's 2nd Death Anniversary; Read

Manish Malhotra’s tribute to Sridevi

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone & Boney Kapoor Unveil 'Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar'; Latter Breaks Down

In the picture posted by the ace designer on his Instagram story, Sridevi is seen wearing a beautiful Anarkali dress designed by Manish Malhotra himself. In a previous post, Manish Malhotra had narrated the story of his interaction with Sridevi. He stated that ‘Sridevi and I first met in 1990 when she was already a superstar and I was beginning my career. Working with an icon I always called her “Ma’am” and that was a turning point in my career, as it was the beginning of many associations and a longstanding friendship beyond work.’

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mother Sridevi's Advice On Being A Good Actor

After the news of her demise broke, Manish Malhotra had posted a heartfelt message on his social media. He wrote, ‘A gem lost too soon, a star that will never fade. A lively spirit who touched the hearts of millions and forever served as an inspiration to many. You will be cherished and deeply missed.’ Manish Malhotra had also posted many pictures from Sridevi's funeral on his Instagram account.

It has been reported that Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning while she was in Dubai for a family function. While she was accompanied by her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi to the event. Her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor had stayed back in Mumbai due to work commitments. Sridevi’s sudden demise had taken the industry by a shock as many stated that the grief of her loss was unexplainable.

ALSO READ: 'I Miss You': Manish Malhotra Remembers Sridevi With A Heartfelt Post On Her First Death Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.