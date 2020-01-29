The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sridevi's Wedding With Boney Kapoor Was Not A Lavish Affair; Here's Why

Bollywood News

In the new book by Satyarth Nayak, he reveals why Bollywood heroine Sridevi's wedding with Boney Kapoor was not a lavish affair. Read on to know more.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
sridevi

Author, Satyarth Nayak has come up with a new book based on the life of late Bollywood heroine, Sridevi. The book is titled Sridevi, The Eternal Screen Goddess. It gives an almost detailed portrait of the actor and also unearths many secrets of her life which Sridevi rarely or never spoke about in the public.

Sridevi’s story as reported by Satyarth Nayak

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Satyarth Nayak penned down Sridevi’s struggle against gender stereotypes and inherent patriarchy in Bollywood. It also charts the events and incidents that made her fall in love with Boney Kapoor. Since the film producer Boney Kapoor was already a married man with two children, Sridevi apparently had to do away with her dream of a lavish and big wedding and instead settle for a simple ceremony.

The book also notes Sridevi’s public tussle and rivalry with Bollywood actor, Madhuri Dixit. It is no secret to the industry that Sridevi and the dhak-dhak girl were constantly pitted against each other.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals That She Is Different From Sridevi But Their Work Intent Is Same

Sridevi, The Eternal Screen Goddess also chronicles the events that led to and followed Sridevi’s mother’s brain operation. Diagnosed with a brain tumour, the late actor’s mother was advised by Chennai doctors to go to America for further treatment. However, due to medical negligence, the doctor had operated on her right lobe while the tumour was there on the left one.

After a harrowing experience, Sridevi, however, returned back with her mother to India. It was during this time that Boney Kapoor had lent his unconditional support to the late actor which brought them closer than ever.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Papa Boney Kapoor For An Adorable Photoshoot

Nayak’s book also documents the events which led to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s marriage. He writes how almost every tabloid and portal either reported her pregnant with Boney Kapoor’s child or their clandestine affair.

Although in an interview with a leading magazine back in the 80s, Sridevi had claimed of having a lavish and extravagant marriage, she and Boney got married in Vijaykumar’s house in a “low-key Tamil ceremony”. Vijaykumar’s daughter, Dr Anitha also reportedly says in Nayak’s book that Mr. India actor had brought only a few gold jewelleries with her and was happy to get married in those.

Sridevi passed away in 2018 due to drowning. The actor was in Dubai, residing at the Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel. The Bollywood industry as well as her fans globally mourned the sad news.

Also Read: Rajinikanth, Salman Khan And Sridevi's Iconic Throwback Picture That You Cannot Miss

Also Read: Sridevi's English Vinglish Director Gauri Shinde Recounts Her Special Bond With The Actor

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA