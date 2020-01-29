Sridevi's Wedding With Boney Kapoor Was Not A Lavish Affair; Here's Why

Author, Satyarth Nayak has come up with a new book based on the life of late Bollywood heroine, Sridevi. The book is titled Sridevi, The Eternal Screen Goddess. It gives an almost detailed portrait of the actor and also unearths many secrets of her life which Sridevi rarely or never spoke about in the public.

Sridevi’s story as reported by Satyarth Nayak

Satyarth Nayak penned down Sridevi’s struggle against gender stereotypes and inherent patriarchy in Bollywood. It also charts the events and incidents that made her fall in love with Boney Kapoor. Since the film producer Boney Kapoor was already a married man with two children, Sridevi apparently had to do away with her dream of a lavish and big wedding and instead settle for a simple ceremony.

The book also notes Sridevi’s public tussle and rivalry with Bollywood actor, Madhuri Dixit. It is no secret to the industry that Sridevi and the dhak-dhak girl were constantly pitted against each other.

Sridevi, The Eternal Screen Goddess also chronicles the events that led to and followed Sridevi’s mother’s brain operation. Diagnosed with a brain tumour, the late actor’s mother was advised by Chennai doctors to go to America for further treatment. However, due to medical negligence, the doctor had operated on her right lobe while the tumour was there on the left one.

After a harrowing experience, Sridevi, however, returned back with her mother to India. It was during this time that Boney Kapoor had lent his unconditional support to the late actor which brought them closer than ever.

Nayak’s book also documents the events which led to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s marriage. He writes how almost every tabloid and portal either reported her pregnant with Boney Kapoor’s child or their clandestine affair.

Although in an interview with a leading magazine back in the 80s, Sridevi had claimed of having a lavish and extravagant marriage, she and Boney got married in Vijaykumar’s house in a “low-key Tamil ceremony”. Vijaykumar’s daughter, Dr Anitha also reportedly says in Nayak’s book that Mr. India actor had brought only a few gold jewelleries with her and was happy to get married in those.

Sridevi passed away in 2018 due to drowning. The actor was in Dubai, residing at the Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel. The Bollywood industry as well as her fans globally mourned the sad news.

