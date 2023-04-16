Anil Kapoor Remembers Satish Kaushik On 30th Anniversary Of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja

"Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja" was a film made with "all heart" by the "indomitable" Satish Kaushik in his directorial debut, say veteran star Anil Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor as they mark the 30th anniversary of the movie's release. Released in 1993, the Hindi action-comedy starred Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever and Jackie Shroff. Mounted on the budget of reportedly Rs 9 crore at that time, "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja" was a dud at the box office.

Anil Kapoor, a longtime friend of Kaushik, remembered the late director on the occasion. Kaushik, also known for directing films such as "Tere Naam" and "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai", died on March 9 following a heart attack. He would have turned 67 on April 13. "A film that might have not done well at the box office but was made with all heart...directed by my friend Satish...30 years ago....the songs and the train robbery were brilliantly shot by my friend... I believe every project is a learning experience and a cherished one! #30yearsofRoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja," the actor wrote in an Instagram post.

Later, Anil Kapoor and Kaushik also went to work as actor and filmmaker on movies such as "Mr. Bechara", "Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain", "Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai", "Badhaai Ho Badhaai".

Boney Kapoor, who bankrolled "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja", called Kaushik a dedicated filmmaker. "Cherished memories of #RKRCKR as it completes 30 years today, a film helmed by the indomitable @satishkaushik2 in his debut as director. His dedication & passion towards his craft was purely admirable & astonishing. @AnilKapoor @SrideviBKapoor @bindasbhidu @AnupamPKher," the producer wrote on Twitter.

"Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja" was offered to Kaushik after his "Mr India" director Shekhar Kapur left the project halfway. Kaushik even apologised publicly to Boney Kapoor for the poor performance of the film on its 25th anniversary. Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO but it was my first child and will remain close to my heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever and my sorry to @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break but was broke after the film. Celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher, he tweeted in 2018.