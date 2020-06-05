Anil Kapoor Stresses On 'rest Days' After 6 Days Of Training & Weightlifting

Fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor on Friday took to his Instagram handle to tell his fans and followers that 'rest days are important' after 6 days of intense training. Sharing some pictures from his home gym, Kapoor said that everyone must let the body rest.

Explaining the importance behind the 'rest days', Kapoor said that when a person hits weights, that creates stress on the body and on the muscles, which is why he takes one whole day off from gyming. So, what does he do on his rest day? Kapoor revealed that he relaxes and enjoys fruits. He also indulges in activities that help him unwind as that helps him to prepare for the next 6 days of training.

The 'Malang' actor concluded by saying that the lockdown has been a learning curve for him. He urged everyone to stay home and stay motivated.

The actor will be seen next in Takht which is currently in the pre-production stage. The film will also feature actors Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar among others.

