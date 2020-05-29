Anil Kapoor Takes 'timer Selfies': 'Who Says You Can't Teach An Old Dog New Tricks?'

Anil Kapoor is learning new things amid nationwide lockdown. The actor has upped his 'selfie game' and has now discovered the 'self-timer' that helps in taking selfies.

Taking to his Instagram handle the actor shared two selfies from his gym and wrote, "Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks!". Kapoor also confessed that he will be taking a lot more after exploring this new option.

Anil's daughter Rhea wrote, "I see you’ve discovered the self-timer." Meanwhile, Anil's son-in-law Anand Ahuja wrote, "Where is the old dog? All I see is a young (with a dog emoji)." [sic]

Sharing a fan's picture collage of his evolution, Rhea Kapoor recently showed how her father still looks young from 'Dwapar Yug to 2020'. The first picture is from 1990s, with no moustache (Dwapar Yug) and the collage then shows 980 BC, 90's and 2020's muscular Anil Kapoor. What is the secret to his young looks? On his 63rd birthday, Kapoor revealed that Salman and he used to always joke, 'whatever your age is, usse zyaada bolo, so you look younger'. He then said that earlier, it was easy to hide an actor's age, but now one cannot hide it and will look like a fool if you do.

What's next for Anil Kapoor?

The actor will be seen next in Takht which is currently in the pre-production stage. The film will also feature actors Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar among others.

