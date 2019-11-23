Veteran actor Anil Kapoor was recently part of the International Film Festival of India. The actor was invited for an on-stage session titled Directors Actor. He was accompanied by director Anees Bazmee, and the session was moderated by Tisca Chopra.

Anil Kapoor reveals why he refused to eat a biscuit offered by Tisca Chopra

During the session, many trivia and insightful topics were discussed among them. However, one such trivia caught the attention of fans. It was when Tisca Chopra recollected her shooting days on the sets of the hit TV series 24 with Anil Kapoor. She said, that they were shooting a hospital scene at 2 am when all the actors were tired. However, Anil Kapoor was the only one who was pacing around the corridor. She mentioned he was quite charged up and was trying to get everyone energized. She continued, that a spot boy got her some biscuits and offered some to Anil Kapoor, the actor took the packet, looked at it for a while and then refused to eat it and was determined in doing so.

Tisca said she was astonished by the discipline the veteran actor had in regard to his calorie intake. It was here when Anil Kapoor interjected by saying, that is wasn’t necessarily about the calories. He mentioned that eating is quite important, however, he feels that as an actor he is conditioned to eat during breaks. He says it disturbs the filming process if you eat in between takes. He further added, that food makes us lethargic and admitted that he wouldn’t have stopped after eating just one and would finish the whole packet instead. He concluded by saying, the panther must not taste blood in the middle of a scene.

