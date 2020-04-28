Anil Kapoor Said Yes For 'Total Dhamaal' Without Reading The Script, Read More Trivia

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were one of the most loved on-screen couples of Bollywood during the 90s. Although their comeback movie Total Dhamaal did not do well at the box office, fans were delighted to watch this lovely duo together, after years. Here is some interesting trivia about the film Total Dhamaal.

Trivia of Anil Kapoor’s Total Dhamaal

The movie Total Dhamaal also starred actors Javed Jaffery, and Ajay Devgn. The movie was the third instalment of the film Dhammal. The climax of the movie Double Dhammal revealed the third instalment of the film where the cast say they will teach Kabir Nayak (Sanjay Dutt) a lesson in Total Dhamaal.

Anil Kapoor worked with Inder Kumar in Total Dhamaal after Rishtey and with Ajay Devgn after their film Masti.

Ajay Devgn last worked without an actress in the film Rajneeti and after 8 long years, the actor was seen going solo in Total Dhamaal.

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were seen together in the film Pukar in 2000. They reunited for Total Dhamaal after 18 long years.

Ajay Devgn who had co-produced Total Dhamaal banned releasing films in Pakistan after the Pulwama attack. This was the first Hindi film to be boycotted in a country.

Sonakshi Sinha grooved to the tune of a remake song Mungda. The actor was heavily criticised and trolled for being a part of the song. In fact, the recreated version was also heavily criticised.

Generally, Anil Kapoor selects his movies on the basis of his scripts but when he got to know from Inder Kumar that his co-star in Total Dhamaal would be Madhuri Dixit, he said yes for the movie without reading the script.

Total Dhamaal was Madhur Dixit’s first comedy film. This is also the first Hindi film in which the actor is seen speaking in her mother tongue, Marathi.

