From Akshay Kumar To Anil Kapoor: Actors With Whom Kajol Teamed Up Only Once

After the release of her film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kajol became an overnight sensation in Bollywood. She was soon offered a few more romantic films opposite some superstars in Bollywood. Kajol was seen opposite a lot of Bollywood actors, but there were some stars who romantically teamed up with the actor only once. Here's taking a look at them.

Actors with whom Kajol was romantically paired up only once

Yeh Dillagi- Akshay Kumar



Kajol and Akshay Kumar were seen in the film Yeh Dillagi which released in 1994. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan along with actors Akshay Kumar and Kajol. The film is about two wealthy brothers who fall in love with the same girl. Saif Ali Khan tries hard to win the heart of Kajol (a model) but eventually, gives up when he finds out she loves his brother (Akshay Kumar).

Dushman – Sanjay Dutt

Dushman was a psychological thriller film starring Sanjay Dutt and Kajol in the lead roles. Kajol played a dual role in the film. She was seen as Naina, who avenges the death of her twin sister who was brutally murdered and raped. Kajol takes the help of Sanjay Dutt - a blind military veteran and towards the end of the film, she falls in love with him.

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain- Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Kajol were seen together in the popular film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai which was directed by Satish Kaushik. The film is about a man who makes a bond with his bride on their wedding day stating that if he does not fall in love with her within a year, they will get separated. Kajol played the role of his wife in the film, who, because of her family background, agrees to the marriage.

