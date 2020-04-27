Anil Kapoor Starrer 'Fanney Khan' Marked Debut Of Director Atul Manjrekar | Read Trivia

Quick links:
Anil Kapoor has been associated with Bollywood for more than 40 years and has featured in over a hundred movies. He started his film career in 1979 with a minor role in the film Hamare Tumhare. His first leading role in the Bollywood was Woh Saat Din and his performance was highly acclaimed. His major hits include Welcome, Mr India, Race, Slumdog Millionaire, Race 2 and many more. Fanney Khan is one of his movies, released in the year 2018 which follows the journey of Fanney Khan played by Anil Kapoor, who is in a quest to fulfil his daughter Lata's dreams. The film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Keep reading to know trivia and interesting facts of the film.
