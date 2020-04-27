Anil Kapoor Starrer 'Fanney Khan' Marked Debut Of Director Atul Manjrekar | Read Trivia

Anil Kapoor has been associated with Bollywood for more than 40 years and has featured in over a hundred movies. He started his film career in 1979 with a minor role in the film Hamare Tumhare. His first leading role in the Bollywood was Woh Saat Din and his performance was highly acclaimed. His major hits include Welcome, Mr India, Race, Slumdog Millionaire, Race 2 and many more. Fanney Khan is one of his movies, released in the year 2018 which follows the journey of Fanney Khan played by Anil Kapoor, who is in a quest to fulfil his daughter Lata's dreams. The film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Keep reading to know trivia and interesting facts of the film.

Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan movie trivia

R Madhavan was supposed to play Rajkummar Rao's role in the film.

Vicky Kaushal was first approached after R Madhavan opted out of the film.

This was the third time that Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together. They had previously worked together in the films 'Taal' and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hain'.

The film was the official remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous.

The film marked the debut of director Atul Manjrekar and actor Piyu Sand.

Anil Kapoor learned to play the trumpet from Rakesh Kumar Gurung for the film.

Shammi Kapoor and Mohammad Rafi's iconic song Badan Pe Sitare from Prince (1969) was recreated in the film

Badan Pe Sitare revamped version was released on July 31, 2018, which was the 38th death anniversary of Mohammed Rafi.

The film took over a year to take off after it was announced in 2016.

After playing important roles in Delhi 6 and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Divya Dutta again played an important role in the film.

