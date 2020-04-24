Anil Kapoor, At 63, Flaunts His Ripped Biceps As Rhea Kapoor Goes 'Ugh, Parents'; See Pic

Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor, who is a well-known stylist and a producer, is one of the most active social media users. She is always seen posting photos from her collections on her Instagram handle. Read on to know more about the post that Kapoor posted recently about her father Anil Kapoor:

ALSO READ | Does Small Talk Matter? Read To Know The 'art Of Small Talk' With Your Co-workers

Anil Kapoor flexing biceps in daughter's IG post

On April 24, 2020, Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor took to her official social media handle and posted a photo of him. In the photo, the 63-year-old actor is seen flexing his biceps. The caption on this post by Rhea Kapoor reads, “Ugh. Parents. Always throwing their biceps in your face, am I right? Meanwhile, I am googling biryani recipes. And that, my friends, is what we call balance. #hes63 #proudofhim #stillgonnanaptho.” Here is the official post:

ALSO READ |Fan Asks Vidyut Jammwal If He And Adah Sharma Are 'Just Friends', He Says 'Not At All'

Anil Kapoor is one of the veteran Bollywood actors who is known for being a fitness enthusiast. Kapoor has been posting several photos and videos where he is seen working out and taking a good run. He has also been preparing for the upcoming filmTakht, which will also feature Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ |COVID-19 Lockdown Tips: How To Sanitise Groceries And Disinfect Package

Takht will also feature Ranveer Singh in the role of Dara and Vicky Kaushal in the role of Aurangzeb. It will be directed by Karan Johar and will be released on December 24, 2021. Fans are highly anticipating the release of the film.

ALSO READ |Paul McCartney Opens Up About The Beatles' Split And Relationship With John Lennon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.