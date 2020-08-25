Anil Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of His Tuesday Workout Session, Says 'never Skip Leg Day'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor often shares his workout videos on social media. On August 25, Tuesday, he took to his Instagram handle and posted a video doing legs and lower body workout. He also wrote, "Never Skip Leg Day! Never Skip Leg Day!". Take a look at Anil Kapoor's Instagram.

Anil Kapoor never skips leg day

In this Instagram video, Anil Kapoor can be spotted donning a simple grey workout tee clubbed with black track pants. He also sported his workout look with a pair of white & grey shoes and a black cap. Here, the actor can be seen doing lunges, sweating out on the leg and knee workout machine, leverage leg curl machine and performing weight squats. The background of the video has rock number Beat It by Michael Jackson playing. His caption simply read as, "Never Skip Leg Day! #tuesdayworkout #strongereveryday #noexcuse Song : Beat It By Michael Jackson".

Fans' reactions

Netizens seem inspired and motivated by Anil Kapoor's Tuesday workout sessions. Fans and followers have sent love and praises in the comment section. One of the Instagram users who feel encouraged by Anil Kapoor wrote "Great Sir. You are an inspiration always to young generation with all your Fitness goals". Another fan commented, "This person continuous to grow young day by day". Many users dropped hearts and fire emojis reacting to the actor's video. Check out more comments below.

Anil Kapoor has been quite active on Instagram during the lockdown, sharing workout and fitness posts with his fans and followers. Recently, Anil Kapoor shared intense pictures of himself on his Instagram handle. In the pics, he can be seen wearing an orange t-shirt and black track pants. Anil Kapoor also has his workout gloves on. His Instagram caption caught everyone's eye, it read as, "When muscles look better than your face..."

