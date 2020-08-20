Anil Kapoor looks forward to Baba Azmi's directorial debut, says 'he has the Midas touch'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently took a walk down the memory lane and shared some amazing memories with Indian film cinematographer Baba Azmi. The actor shared several monochrome behind-the-scene pictures from the past where Baba Azmi can be seen explaining the shots to Anil in some of his iconic films. While captioning the post, Anil compared Baba to “king Midas’ while congratulating him for his directorial debut.

Anil Kapoor eagerly waits for Baba Azmi's directorial debut

Baba Azmi recently made his directorial debut with Mee Raqsam (I dance) which will reportedly talk about a father-daughter bond. The film will stream on Zee5 and will premiere on August 21. While extending his best wishes, the actor wrote that Baba Azmi has a Midas touch. Further, Anil wrote that Baba is always encouraging, helpful on sets. At last, the Race actor who was happy to hear about Baba Azmi’s directorial debut wrote that he is looking forward to watching the film that he has created with his vision and hard work.

Mee Raqsam, which marks Baba Azmi's directorial debut, celebrates India's inclusiveness and pluralism as the country's "greatest strength". According to reports, the story and plotline of the film will revolve around a young girl's aspiration to become a dancer, but coming from a small village like Mijwan, everyone questions her dreams and choices. It's only her father who trusts, supports, and helps her in this journey of achieving her dream.

Sometime back, Anil Kapoor reminisced old golden days recalling his working experience with late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. As his 1988 film Vijay which featured the two actors together clocked 32 years of its release on August 11, Anil shared a throwback picture from his first photo shoot with Rishi Kapoor. Anil Kapoor shared the set of pictures on Twitter where the two actors can be seen striking a cool pose for the camera. While captioning the post, Anil recalled his first photoshoot with Rishi’s character James in the film Vijay. The two actors in the pictures are leaving the hearts of the fans fluttered with their dashing and charming personality.

