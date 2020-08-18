When Anil Kapoor Said His 'muscles Look Better Than His Face'; Check Out The Post

Anil Kapoor seems to be keeping himself busy amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Time and again, he has shared pictures and videos where he is seen working out at home. Recently, Anil Kapoor shared yet another stunning photo of himself, most probably after his workout session, with fans and netizens.

Anil Kapoor’s intense post-workout photos

Anil Kapoor shared intense pictures of himself on his Instagram handle. With this, he gave a glimpse of his gym attire. As seen in the photos, the actor can be seen wearing an orange t-shirt and black track pants. Anil Kapoor also has his workout gloves on. The actor captioned the picture as, “When muscles look better than your face...”.

Fans love it!

As soon as the post went up, fans flooded the post with comments. Some of his fans called the picture very stunning. While some gave the picture lots of love. Even celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Suneil Shetty, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor commented on the post. Check out the fan comments below.

A peek into Anil Kapoor’s photos on IG

Interestingly, from the past few months, Anil Kapoor’s family is seen ruling his social media profile. A couple of days back, the actor congratulated daughter Rhea Kapoor as she posed for the cover of Forbes India. She also made to its list of “Ultimate 120”. Sending warm wishes to his daughter, the actor wrote, “This is just the beginning... here’s to all the covers that you will be a part of in the future by the grace of God “, in his caption.

The evergreen actor also showered love on his son-in-law, Anand Ahuja, on his birthday on July 30. Sharing a few stunning pictures of Anand, Anil Kapoor penned an emotional note, which read as, “You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you”. Take a look-

