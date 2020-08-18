With Anil Kapoor As John Dutton, Here's How B'wood Remake Of 'Yellowstone' Would Look Like

Yellowstone is an American drama television series. The popular series is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson which premiered in 2018. Yellowstone cast features several talented actors like Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham in pivotal roles.

The plot of the show revolves around the Dutton family and their conflicts along the shared borders of a large cattle ranch. The show is currently in its third season which is heading towards its end. Paramount Network has renewed the series for its fourth season too owing to its popularity. The show is a huge hit all over the world but what if the show gets remade in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Yellowstone cast if the show is ever made in Bollywood.

Yellowstone cast in Bollywood remake

Anil Kapoor as John Dutton

Kevin Costner plays the role of sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family, who controls the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in the show. Anil Kapoor with his brilliant acting skills becomes the ideal actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Kevin Costner Instagram and Anil Kapoor Instagram

Ranveer Singh as Kayce Dutton

US Navy SEAL and the youngest son of John Dutton is played by Luke Grimes in Yellowstone. For the Bollywood remake of the show, Ranveer Singh can play this role to perfection.

Image Credits: lukegrime Instagram and Ranveer Singh Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Beth Dutton

A financier and the daughter of John and Evelyn, Beth Dutton is played by Kelly Reilly. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can breathe life into this role of highly intelligent master manipulator in Bollywood’s Yellowstone.

Image Credits: Kelly Riley Instagram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor as Jamie Dutton

The attorney and aspiring politician Jamiee Dutton is played by Wes Bentley on the show. Ranbir Kapoor might be the perfect actor to play this role in Bollywood.

Image Credits: wes.bentley.daily and ranbir_kapoooor Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan as Rip Wheeler

The ranch’s foreman and the right hand of John is played by Cole Hauser in Yellowstone. It would be interesting to see Abhishek Bachchan play this role of Anil Kapoor’s right hand in the show.

Image Credits: Cole Hauser Instagram and Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Sanjay Dutt as Chief Thomas Rainwater

The chief of the nearby Native American reservation with a wish to take the land from Dutton’s is played by Gil Birmingham in the original show. Sanjay Dutt with his stellar acting skills becomes the perfect person to play this role.

Image Credits: Gil Birmingham Instagram and Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Who plays Garrett Randall in Yellowstone?

The role of Garrett Randall is played by actor Will Patton in the original series. In one of the biggest twists of the show,Jamie and his biological father have a brief interaction in the recent episode. In the Bollywood remake of the show, Anupam Kher can do justice to this role.

Image Credits: will.patton_fanpage Instagram and Anupam Kher Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Kevin Costner Instagram and Anil Kapoor Instagram

