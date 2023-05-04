Anil Kapoor Shares Photos From Yudh After Film Completes 38 Years, Pens Note For Co-stars

Anil Kapoor recently took to his social media handles to share some precious memories from his 1985 film titled Yudh. The film completed 38 years on May 3. The Night Manager actor played a dual role in the film, alongside Jackie Shroff, Nutan, Tina Munim, and Danny Denzongpa. The film was helmed by Rajiv Rai.

The Jug Jug Jeeyo actor shared some stills from the film that featured Hema Malini on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "38 Years of #Yudh and 38 years since #Jhakassss came into our lives and never left. I always remember #Yudh very fondly for so many reasons! Working with the producer Gulshan Rai and his son Rajiv was a pleasure, Tina Munim was a fabulous costar and Jackie was, as always, a blast."

Anil Kapoor also praised Nutan and wrote, "I also loved working with Nutanji because she was always so warm and caring, she reminded me of my own mother. Plus, who can forget a dream chance to dance with the one and only Hemaji. Yudh really was a gift that hasn't stopped giving." Nutan played the role of Anil Kapoor's mother in the film. Soon after the actor made the post, a fan wrote, "38 years my nickname has been Junior picked from your character in Yudh... Jhakkas." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Just wanted to know; who came up with the idea of #jhakaas was it in the script or was it your suggestion." Check the tweet below:

38 Years of #Yudh and 38 years since #Jhakassss came into our lives and never left! 😂

I always remember #Yudh very fondly for so many reasons! Working with the producer Gulshan Rai and his son Rajiv was a pleasure, Tina Munim was a fabulous costar and Jackie was, as always, a… pic.twitter.com/Yek85ri3zC — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2023

Anil Kapoor work front

Anil Kapoor is gearing up for his film titled Fighter. He will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He also lent his voice in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-2. Apart from that, Anil Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of Animal starring Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor. The film will release on August 11, 2023.