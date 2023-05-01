Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Son Hridhaan Turns 15, Pinkie Roshan Shares Special Post

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's younger son Hridhaan Roshan turned 15 today (May 1). On the occasion of his birthday, Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram handle to post a series of throwback pictures. She also penned a heartfelt note along with the post.

Sharing the photos, Pinkie Roshan captioned the post, "TO MY GRANDSON. Never forget how much I love you❤️. As you grow older you will have many challenges in LIFE. Believe deep in your heart that your capable of achieving ANYTHING you put your mind to. YOU WILL NEVER LOOSE You either WIN or LEARN. Just Dream, Plan, do your Best😇🤞🙌. There are NO LIMITS. Love GRANDMA HAPPY Birthday HRIDAAN." along with heart emojis.

Soon after she made the post, a fan commented, "Happy birthday to your grandson. Time flies right. My boys and I had met them at the airport when they were young ( my boys are the exact same age as your grandsons ) and my older one had recognized his transformers backpack and that’s how we had seen them as they were ahead of us at the security. Kids grow up too fast." In the first photo, Pinkie Roshan can be seen posing in front of a Christmas tree with Hridhaan. In the rest of the slides, she shared throwback photos from their family trips together. Check the post below:

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's relationship

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot back in 2000 and have two sons together - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. After the two parted ways in 2014, they have been co-parenting their children. While Hrithik Roshan moved on and started dating Saba Azad, Sussanne too started going out with Arslan Goni. Hrithik shares a close bond with his sons and often takes them out on trips and family holidays. Even Sussanne accompanies them at times.