Anil Kapoor Spills The Beans On His Professional Longevity, Calls Himself Blessed

Anil Kapoor has been featured in over a hundred films throughout his glorious Bollywood career and has amassed an enviable fan-following in the process. Anil Kapoor went on to become a global sensation too as he appeared in several international films and television shows as well. In an earlier interview, with an esteemed publication, Anil Kapoor had revealed about his professional longevity and why his Bollywood career is still flourishing.

Anil Kapoor revealed in the interview that he considers himself to be extremely blessed. Anil Kapoor also went on to say that in the last 36 years of his professional career, he has had a big success, a critically acclaimed movie or a blockbuster film every 18 months. Anil Kapoor revealed that he has tried to keep the freshness intact on his work.

Anil Kapoor revealed the secret behind his professional longevity

Anil Kapoor also went on to say that he has showcased his versatility time and again. Anil Kapoor added that he tried to explore different kinds of films and roles in his career. However, Anil Kapoor also went on to say that even though he has repeated a film or a particular role, he did it after a profound gap, keeping the freshness intact.

Anil Kapoor says that his films are still fondly remembered

The Pagalpanti actor said that his experimentation with his films and characters also resulted in some unexpected failures at times. He also named some of his films like Parinda, Eeshwar and Badhaai Ho Badhaai which were risk-taking concepts for those times. He also went on to say that even if these films flopped or did moderate business, they are remembered fondly today.

The Malang actor called himself a professional in the interview. He said that he tends to assess a script, character, direction, production, studio and the dates which together contribute for a movie to happen. Anil Kapoor said that he challenges himself with every film.

