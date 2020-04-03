Anil Kapoor's Movies For Which He Turned Into A Producer

Anil Kapoor has been featured in over a hundred films throughout his Bollywood career. The actor has appeared in several international films and television shows as well. Kapoor has also chosen to produce his own films and the movies have rocked at the Box Office. With all that said now, here are some of the Anil Kapoor's movies for which the actor turned into a producer. Read on to know more details:

Movies for which Anil Kapoor turned producer

Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding is one of the most popular movies produced by Anil Kapoor and just cannot be missed by the audience. The flick showcases the story of four close friends and their friendship journey since their childhood. Many hilarious events take place in the movie and one of the friends from the four decides to get married. The movie features Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in major roles.

ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit's Throwback Pics Will Take You Back In Time

Khoobsurat

The romantic-comedy-drama flick is yet another popular film produced by Anil Kapoor. The movie is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and along with Anil Kapoor, the flick is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapoor. The flick features Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak, and Aamir Raza Hussain. The movie is loosely based on the film with the same title, released in the year 1980. Though the film didn't turn out to be a huge success at the box office, the flick is popular for its interesting storyline.

ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor Worked In 3 South Movies In His Career | Have You Watched?

Aisha

Released in the year, Aisha features Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey, and Amrita Puri. The flick produced by Anil Kapoor is inspired by Jane Austen's novel titled Emma. Apart from the storyline, the songs of the movie became widely popular as fans loved the melodious feel of the numbers. All the songs were composed by Amit Trivedi.

ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Making Women-centric Films And The Difficulties He Faced

ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor Cracks Up At Nephew Arjun Kapoor’s Impression Of Him: "We'll Talk About This"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.