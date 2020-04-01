Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Making Women-centric Films And The Difficulties He Faced

In an old interview, actor Anil Kapoor was asked about his opinions on making women-centric films. The actor revealed that he and his daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are keen on making women-centric films but there are many actors who turn down projects in which women are given more importance than films. Read ahead about the difficulties one faces, while making a women-centric film in Bollywood.

Anil Kapoor speaks about making women-centric films in Bollywood

Anil Kapoor has been the producer for two Bollywood movies Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, which are women-centric. He recalled the time when they were looking for the male lead of the film. Anil Kapoor revealed that many actors had turned down the offer to do Khoobsurat, in which a woman was given more importance.

Anil Kapoor also added that Rhea Kapoor is handling their production company and is doing a good job in making films around women. He also added that she is doing it intentionally because she loves it. Anil Kapoor also added that Rhea Kapoor is keen on casting good actors and not just actors with big names.

Anil Kapoor recalled that during his initial days in the industry, the actor would be advised not to take up movies in which the heroine had a better or equal role. The Judaai actor would wonder and get shocked when people would come up to him and ask him why is he doing films in which the heroine is better. The actor said that this used to be the mindset of people back then, but he picked up films that offered a good role and had a nice story.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was seen in the movie Malang, along with actors Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu. The actor is now prepping up for his upcoming movie Takht along with actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

