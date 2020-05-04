Anil Kapoor Starrer 'Loafer': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

The Anil Kapoor starrer Loafer released in the year 1996. Loafer was directed by David Dhawan and was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor as well as Surinder Kapoor. Loafer had Anil Kapoor feature opposite Juhi Chawla. The film was reportedly a success at the box office wherein the masses had well-received Anil Kapoor's performance and his chemistry with Juhi Chawla.

The Anil Kapoor starrer Loafer also had a hit soundtrack which was composed by music director duo Anand-Milind. The film Loafer is often touted to be one of the most popular films of Anil Kapoor. Here are some interesting trivia related to the movie which will make you want to check it out again.

Anil Kapoor starrer Loafer: Exciting facts

Anil Kapoor was not the first choice for the movie

The movie was initially supposed to be produced by Suryanarayan. He wanted Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt to essay the main lead in the film. But after Sanjay Dutt received his prison sentence, actor Venkatesh was approached who again declined the film for not agreeing to the fee. Finally, when the makers of Loafer roped in Anil Kapoor for the film, Boney Kapoor too decided to step in as the producer.

The Anil Kapoor starrer had several titles

The film had numerous titles before Loafer with which the makers were confused. Some of them were Aaj Ka MLA, Mawaali MLA and Aaj Ka Loafer. But finally, producer Boney Kapoor settled in for the title Loafer.

Juhi Chawla was not the first choice for the film

Not known to many, Juhi Chawla was not the first choice for the movie. The makers had earlier approached the late actor Sridevi for the part. However, she had refused to do the film as she thought that her role was not meaty enough and as a result, Juhi Chawla was finalized for the movie.

The film is a remake of a Telugu film

The movie Loafer is actually a remake of a hit Telugu film. The film in question is the 1991 hit film Assembly Rowdy. It starred Divya Bharti and Mohan Babu in the lead roles.

