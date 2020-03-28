Anil Kapoor Reveals 'Kishen Kanhaiya' Has A Special Place In His Heart; Here's Why

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor revealed that his 1990 movie Kishen Kanhaiya has a special place in his heart. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Anil Kapoor recalled the memories of the Rakesh Roshan directorial. Anil Kapoor at the completion of 30 years of Kishen Kanhaiya said that he is continuously reminded of all the appreciation and love that the movie has received over the years.

Anil Kapoor further said that Madhuri Dixit and he has shared screen space in many movies and according to him every movie has a different set of memories that cannot be forgotten. Kishen Kanhaiya was and yet continues to be one of Anil Kapoor’s favourite, the actor added.

Opening up about his character in the movie, Anil Kapoor said that his double role in the movie gave him an opportunity to explore two very different personalities. According to him one of the characters was strong and macho while the other was soft and vulnerable. On the occasion of the completion of 30 years of Kishen Kanhaiya, Anil Kapoor appreciated the love he has received over the years.

About the movie Kishen Kanhaiya

Kishen Kanhaiya is a 1990 action-comedy movie helmed by Rakesh Roshan. The movie features Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shirodkar in pivotal roles. The plot of Kishen Kanhaiya revolves around the story of two brothers who are separated at birth. While one brother has been raised in a mansion the other lives in a poor family. The duo reunites in the wake to fight evil. The movie was released on March 9, 1990.

(Image Source: IMDb)

