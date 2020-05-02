Anil Kapoor’ Best Drama Films To Watch Amid Lockdown; From 'Mr India' To 'Dil Dhadakne Do'

Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognised Indian actor and producer, globally. He has appeared in over a hundred Hindi-language films, as well as international films and television series. He has also won numerous awards in his career, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards in varied acting categories.

The actor appeared in his first film with a small role in the Umesh Mehra's romance Hamare Tumhare (1979). In his 40 years long career as an actor, Anil Kapoor has given the industry some great drama films. Here is a list that includes few of them-

Anil Kapoor’s best drama films

Mr India (1987)

Anil Kapoor played the lead character in Shekhar Kapur’s Mr India, alongside Sridevi. It is an action-comedy drama movie. The plot of the film revolves around a poor but big-hearted man, who takes orphans into his home. After discovering his scientist father's invisibility device, he rises to the occasion and fights to save his children and all of India from the clutches of a megalomaniac. The film is considered to be a classic even today.

Ram Lakhan (1989)

Subhash Ghai’s Ram Lakhan marks as one of Anil Kapoor’s best performances. It is an action-musical drama movie. Rakhee Gulzar and Jackie Shroff also played pivotal roles in the film. The plot of the film revolves around the story of two brothers who part ways due to their ideological differences, but how they come to each other's rescue as the story unfolds. Ram Lakhan received much love from the audience.

My Wife’s Murder (2005)

Anil Kapoor, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and Nandana Sen played the lead characters in Jiji Philip’s My Wife’s Murder. The movie is a mystery-thriller drama. The plot of the film revolves around a husband, who accidentally hits his wife leading to her death. Things get murkier when a tough cop is suspecting him for the murder and the latter tries his best to evade the law. The film marks as Anil Kapoor’s debut in this genre.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Anil Kapoor has been a part of Danny Boyle and Loveleen Tandan’s co-directed Slumdog Millionaire. It is a romance drama movie. Dev Patel and Freida Pinto also play pivotal roles in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a Mumbai teenager, who reflects on his life after being accused of cheating on the Indian version of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?". The critically acclaimed film even made it to the Oscars.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial is a multi-starrer, having Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh playing the lead characters. Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar also played pivotal roles in the film.

It is a romance-comedy drama movie. The plot of the film revolves around the Mehra family, who must contemplate over their way of living and their love lives while on a cruise celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. The film did really well at the box-office.

