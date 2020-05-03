Anil Kapoor's Style Hacks To Take Fashion Cues From And Upgrade Your Wardrobe

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is an evergreen star who is known to effortlessly steal the thunder from his younger co-stars. The charming actor is 63 years old and yet look half his age. Over four decades and 100 movies, the versatile actor has stolen the hearts of many. Anil Kapoor is hailed by fans for staying abreast all style trends. Here is a compilation of few style hacks of Anil Kapoor that one can take fashion cues from.

Up-to-Date

One key thing that makes Anil Kapoor look much younger to his age is that he keeps himself well-informed about the latest trends and styles are present. In includes what colours, what prints are the flavour of the season. For instance, this picture sees Anil Kapoor donning jogger pants with matching jackets. The fashion combo is worn over a plain white t-shirt. From his clothes to his quirky shoes, Anil Kapoor has taken care of all the elements of fashion.

Footwear

One thing that all men pay a little more attention if they want to come across as fashionable is their shoes. Anil Kapoor always makes sure that he nails his footwear. From sneakers to formal shoes, Anil Kapoor perfectly knows how to slay them all.

Using contrast

Another thing works like a charm for Anil Kapoor, is his strong basics for contrast. In this picture, the star has added the element of contrast using a very simple t-shirt. Adding something to one’s ensemble that breaks a large singular block of colour is always a good idea and this ensemble donned by Anil Kapoor is a testimony to it.

He knows what works for him and what doesn’t

Apart from playing with colours, Anil Kapoor also knows what works for him and what doesn’t. Here, Anil Kapoor can be seen wearing a basic fitting coat over a kurta which adds drama to this look and makes the ensemble pop. Check out the picture here:

