Fan has quirky request after 'Malang' digital premiere, Anil Kapoor agrees on 1 condition

Anil Kapoor’s fitness and looks, apart from his well-known acting chops, have been leaving his fans awestruck. The ageless personality of the 63-year-old have often sparked memes galore. However, neither his performance nor looks, but another feature caught the attention of a fan after Malang premiered online.

After tasting success with its release in February, Malang became a talking point once again after its digital premiere on Netflix. Numerous celebrities and netizens raved about the movie on social media.

One netizen too loved the film and wrote ‘What a movie’. Apart from sending a heart for Disha Patani and praising Mohit Suri’s direction, the fan had a quirky request from Anil Kapoor, asking if he could have his red glasses.

The tweet even caught the Nayak star’s attention and he was willing to give it to the netizen. The actor asked him to send his address, but he had a condition. He’d send it only after the lockdown, that’s currently underway due to COVID-19.

Here’s the post

Lelo yaar .. address bhej mere bhai .. 👍 but only after lockdown ends .. https://t.co/d8GfETvI4x — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 15, 2020

Not just fans, even celebrities hailed Malang on Twitter. Directors Kunal Kohli, Gauravv Chawla and actor Vikaas Kalantri praised it. Apart from the movie’s content, Anil Kapoor was termed as a ‘blast’, and his energy and funny dialogues were appreciated.

Finally watched #Malang & what a fun ride it was! Some top twist & turns & stunning visuals driving up the cool & edgy quotient for sure! @mohit11481 @aseem_arora @jayshewakramani @luv_ranjan @AnilKapoor sir is a blast! #AdityaRoyKapur is living the part & @kunalkemmu wah! — Gauravv K Chawla (@gauravvkchawla) May 15, 2020

I really loved #malang great piece of work @mohit11481 👍 @AnilKapoor sir u r d best in every frame d energy & the funny lines to d intensity 👏 @DishPatani u look mesmerising & thank u 4 not dying 😍 #AdityaRoyKapur great job & #kunalkhemu super cool 👍👍 a must watch 👍 — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) May 15, 2020

Anil Kapoor played the role of a police officer Anjaney Agashe in Malang. The plot of the movie traces the love story between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha's character amid the drug mafia and other twists and turns in Goa. The movie, also starring Kunal Kemmu, had crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office

