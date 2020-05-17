Anil Kapoor's Songs From 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' That Will Make You Nostalgic

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Roop ki Rani Choron Ka Raja is an action and comedy film directed by Satish Kaushik. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. Roop ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was one of the highest-budget Indian films at that time.

Roop ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was initially announced in 1987 and was directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, he left the project halfway through, and later it was picked up by Satish Kaushik. The soundtracks were performed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, with the lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. Check out the best memorable songs from Roop ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

Romeo Naam Mera, Chori Hain Kaam Mera

Romeo Naam Mera, Chori Hain Kaam Mera is a dance number featuring Anil Kapoor. This song is an introduction number for the lead star Anil Kapoor. Romeo Naam Mera, Chori Hain Kaam Mera is voiced by Vinod Rathod. Check out the song below:

Main Hoon Roop Ki Rani

Main Hoon Roop Ki Rani is a classic dance number. The song features Anil Kapoor and Sridevi dancing together. Main Hoon Roop Ki Rani is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy. Here, Sridevi is dressed in a medieval era outfit. Take a look:

Chai Mein Chini

Chai Mein Chini is a funny dance number from Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. In this video song, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi are dressed like a Japanese couple trying to con people. The humorous soundtrack is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Amit Kumar.

Jaanewale Zara Ruk Ja

Jaanewale Zara Ruk Ja is a romantic track where Sridevi is spotted in red saree dancing in rain for Anil Kapoor. Whereas, Anil Kapoor stuns in classic English style suit-piece. Jaanewale Zara Ruk Ja is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Vinod Rathod.

Dushman Dil Ka Jo Hain Mere

Dushman Dil Ka Jo Hain Mere is another dance number. The song features Sridevi dressed in a medieval period outfit. Dushman Dil Ka Jo Hain Mere is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy. Check out the video song here:

