Anil Kapoor's Role In 'Lamhe' Was Offered To Vinod Khanna & Jackie Shroff; Read Trivia

Lamhe is a 1991 romantic drama movie helmed by Yash Chopra. The movie features Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead role, while Anupam Kher, Waheeda Rehman and Manohar Singh were seen in supporting roles. The plot of Lamhe revolves around the life of Viren, a man who falls in love with Pallavi but cannot marry her. Later, Pallavi’s daughter meets Viren and falls in love with him. Here is some fascinating trivia about Lamhe:

Anil Kapoor starrer Lamhe trivia

Lamhe was released on the same day as Phool Aur Kante. However, Lamhe was expected to break the box office records. But the movie did not perform well at the box office. However, it became one of the biggest hits in Indian overseas market.

Lamhe was dubbed in English and was released under the title ‘Indian Summer’.

The movie was inspired by the book Daddy Long Legs.

Yash Chopra’s original choice for Lamhe was Vinod Khanna, but he could no longer look like a 20-year-old and hence was rejected by Yash Chopra. Later, Jackie Shroff was also in talks. But the role eventually went to Anil Kapoor. It is reportedly said that Anil Kapoor was injured and had to stay at home for a month. That is when he decided to shave off his moustache and sent his pictures to Yash Chopra and he got his approval for Lamhe.

Yash Chopra originally wanted a newcomer to essay the role of Viren.

Sridevi lost her father however she continued to be professional and shot a comedy scene with Anupam Kher after the very next day of her father’s demise.

Lamhe was Honey Irani’s first movie with Yash Chopra.

The initial choice for essaying Dippy Sagoo’s role was Pakistani actor Barbara Sharif.

Sanjay Dutt was the original choice for Deepak Malhotra’s role in Lamhe.

Boney Kapoor advised Anil Kapoor to not do Lamhe.

In an interview, Deepak Malhotra stated that he thought he was playing the lead role in Lamhe. Yash Chopra introduced him with people stating he was his new hero. However, a day before the muhurat of the movie, Anil Kapoor showed up and he got the greatest shock of his life. Deepak Malhotra reportedly said that he wasn’t aware that Anil Kapoor was playing the lead role in Lamhe.

