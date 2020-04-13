Anil Kapoor Speaks Of 'Challenges And Changes', Says, "You Are Your Own Motivation!"

Anil Kapoor is one of the veteran actors in Bollywood. He was seen working out even before the COVID-19 lockdown began and is keeping his and his fans' motivation high with his Instagram posts. Read on to know more about Kapoor's latest IG post on workout and motivation:

Anil Kapoor' Monday motivation post

Taking to his official IG handle on Monday, April 13, 2020, Anil Kapoor posted several photos of himself that feature him in work out outfit. The post was captioned as, "You are your own motivation! #StayHomeStayFit #MondayMotivaton #LockdownSpiritsUp." In the post, fans could see four photos, where Kapoor is seen on a treadmill and posing for the camera. These photos had several sub-captions that asked the fans to keep their motivation levels high.

One of the posts read that one should focus on being who they are rather than who they can be. Other photo read that challenges make life interesting, and finally, the last photo stated that if one is going through hell, they should keep going. Here is the social media post by Anil Kapoor on Monday motivation:

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Takht, playing the role of Shah Jahan. The film is in the pre-production phase and will be released in 2021. It will also feature Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ranveer Singh. In the film, Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of Aurangzeb.

