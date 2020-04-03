Anil Kapoor Steals Show With His Comic Role In These Movies

Anil Kapoor is one actor in Bollywood who seems to have made a mark in the industry for his acting prowess. The actor can pull off comic roles even in serious movies like no other. One might count on him to bring about hearty laughter even in crime thriller movies like the Race franchises. Here are a few comic roles of the actor which will definitely tickle one's funny bone:

Race 2

While the movie was a serious one revolving around a game of revenge between criminals, Anil Kapoor played the funny inspector RD while Ameesha Patel played his assistant. Even in serious scenes, he managed to tickle the audience's funny bone.

Tashan

Tashan was a movie about love, drama, and action. But it had its fair share of comedy with characters like that of Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor played the role of a maverick gangster whose money gets stolen by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Welcome

Welcome

Anil Kapoor's character of Majnu Bhai in this movie was highly appreciated. He played the role of a gangster and the brother of Katrina Kaif who is in love with Akshay Kumar. He and Nana Patekar are then forced to come to the path of good for the sake of their sister.

