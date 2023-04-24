Anil Kapoor Takes Oxygen Therapy, Anupam Kher Quips 'chand Pe Ja Rahe Ho'

Anil Kapoor has been busy preparing for the aerial action film Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. As part of his training, the Thar actor did O2 therapy and a video was shared online by his close friend Anupam Kher, who had a fun reaction to it. Posting the clip online, Anupam asked if Anil was training for a film or preparing for moon travel. The Kashmir Files actor's quip on the clip featuring Anil cracked up netizens.

Dressed in black athleisure, the Mission Impossible star signaled thumbs up to Anupam, who recorded him as he was in recovery in the O2 chamber. Posting the video online, Anupam captioned it in Hindi, "Aare (Hey) Kapoor saab (sir)! Aapne bataya nahi aap chand pe ja rahe ho? Unless this machine has something to do with your jawani ka raaz (sic)?"

He accompanied it with laughing emojis and also tagged his close friend Anil. Not only did the video go viral for the fun banter between the two Bollywood stars, it also received a lot of funny comments from the netizens. Anil wrote in response, "A magician never reveals his secret." Reacting to the clip, a social media user wrote, "Jhakaas, this definitely seems to be that secret for his Jawaani (sic)." Another one wrote, "Waha ye zameen kharidne ja rahe hain (sic)." A third Twitter user wrote, "Bhai final destination movie ki yaad aa gyi (sic)." Check out the video here.

अरे #KapoorSaab! आपने बताया नहीं आप चाँद पे जा रहें हो? Unless this machine has something to do with your जवानी का राज़? 😂🤣 @AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/eDj3NhxPtT — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 24, 2023

Anil Kapoor focussing on fitness for Fighter

This is not the first time Anil Kapoor has gone viral on social media for something fitness-related. He had earlier shared his workout video in which he was seen shirtless at -110 degree Celsius. In another video, he ran on a treadmill with oxygen mask on. He captioned it, "Fighter mode one." Seeing Anil's dedication towards fitness inspired a lot of his followers and Bollywood colleagues.

Anupam Kher's upcoming movies

On the work front, Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of IB 71 starring Vidyut Jammwal. The trailer of the film is also out. He also has The Vaccine War, Emergency, The Signature and Metro In Dino lined up. Anil is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller film Fighter. He will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.