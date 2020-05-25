'Have A Malang Day!': Anil Kapoor Wishes 'amazing' Co-star Kunal Kemmu On His Birthday

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to convey his heartfelt wishes to his Malang co-star Kunal Kemmu on his 37th birthday on Monday. He shared an adorable throwback picture of Kunal with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and wished him a 'Malang Day'. He also complimented the Golmaal actor for his singing skills as he called him 'amazing'.

Have a look:

Wish you a very Happy Birthday @kunalkemmu!! Whether it’s the on-screen or off-screen you are a complete joy & inspiration!

And the singer in you is amazing!

Have a Malang Day! pic.twitter.com/3lf4VCmXfB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 25, 2020

Both Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu grew fonder of each other after their acquaintance on the sets of their last film Malang, directed by Mohit Suri. They played the roles of corrupt police officers in the film along with actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres on February 7 and opened to rave reviews and good business at the Box-Office. Malang also recently had its digital premiere on the OTT platform Netflix.

The Welcome actor also commemorated 34 years of his iconic film Mr India which paved the way for stardom for him. Reminiscing his "journey" of the 1987 film Mr India, Anil Kapoor shared the music video clip from the film on his Instagram page on Monday. He also wrote an elaborate post, an excerpt of which reads, "34 Years of Mr India. Mr India was and always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey, I became obsessed with every detail.".

Have a look:

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India traced the life of a street violinist Arun Verma, played by Anil Kapoor, who came across a device which can make the user invisible. Arun Verma, in the later part of the movie, became a vigilante with the help of the device and combatted Mogambo, played by Amrish Puri, whose villainous intentions included conquering India. The film also starred Sridevi in a leading role.

What's next for Anil Kapoor?

The actor will be seen next in Takht which is currently in the pre-production stage. The film will also feature actors Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar among others.

