Anil Kapoor thanks fan for sharing unseen picture, says 'had never seen it'

On any given day, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor gives young actors and fans a run for their business when it comes to his acting chops as well as his age-defying 'jhakaas' looks. While under lockdown, the 63-year-old is actively sharing pictures of his quarantine moments at home. Recently the actor, who seems to be interacting with his fans, thanked one of them for sharing an unseen picture of Anil.

Anil Kapoor thanks fan for sharing unseen picture

Anil took to his Twitter handle where he thanked a fan who shared a still of the Total Dhamaal actor from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. In the picture, the actor can be seen as an aging character with half white beard and spectacles, while in a conversation with someone. The fan captioned the picture and wrote that he shared the picture only for Anil Kapoor to express his fondness for the actor.

The user also wrote that after watching the film, the user is crushing over Anil once again. Anil who was touched by the beautiful gesture of his fans was quick enough to reply and expressed his amazement that he had never seen it. The actor thanked the user for her love and kind words. The story of the film revolves around Sweety Chaudhary (Sonam) who hides a secret about her true love and decides to marry a writer to please her father, Balbir Chaudhary (Anil Kapoor). However, chaos ensues when she decides to fight her family and society to win her love.

Thank you so much .. love this pic had never seen it .. https://t.co/n451rkQ6RC — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 12, 2020



Anil who is quarantined in Mumbai is spending his by dedicating himself to the fitness of his body as well as his mind. The Welcome actor shared a few pictures of himself in a lean avatar through social media sometime back and captioned it with a long note about the importance of immunity for not just the body but also the mind. He started with, "Some mornings are tougher than others. Some days I would rather hide another hour under the covers. But my work out, my fitness regime will still be waiting when I do roll back the covers. That’s why our mind plays such an important part of any health drive." Further talking about the current pandemic situation in the world, Anil Kapoor said, "The long-term solution to fighting microbes like Covid-19 is not complete isolation or endless disinfecting, but building immunity of the body and mind to fight any such external aggravators, because this is not the first or the last one..."

