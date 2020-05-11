Anil Kapoor Doles Out 'Monday Motivation', Says 'immunity Of Body & Mind Can Fight COVID'

On any given day, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor gives young actors and fans a run for their business when it comes to his acting chops as well as his age-defying 'jhakaas' looks. While under lockdown, the 63-year-old has also proved his mettle by dedicating himself to the fitness of his body as well as his mind. The Welcome actor shared a few pictures of himself in a lean avatar through social media on Monday and captioned it with a long note about the importance of immunity for not just the body but also the mind.

Read | Anil Kapoor, at 63, flaunts his ripped biceps as Rhea Kapoor goes 'Ugh, parents'; see pic

He started with, "Some mornings are tougher than others. Some days I would rather hide another hour under the covers . But my work out, my fitness regime will still be waiting when I do roll back the covers. That’s why our mind plays such an important part in any health drive." Further talking about the current pandemic situation in the world, Anil Kapoor said,"The long-term solution to fighting microbes like Covid-19 is not complete isolation or endless disinfecting, but building immunity of the body and mind to fight any such external aggravators, because this is not the first or the last one..."

Read | Anil Kapoor reveals quarantine life has taken a toll on his daily routine

Kapoor wrote, "Our mind is the one part of the body we have to work the hardest on, and yet the results of this hard work may not always be manifest to others. There is no mind bicep to flex no brain six pack to show off . But mind is what will make the difference to a successful health kick. Every day, the first thing I flex is the power of my mind to get up get rolling , move beyond what obstacles it has placed in my way, remove what clouds of doubt have come over me . If you think you can, you will. If you think you can't, you won't. Either way, you will prove yourself right . So embrace the mind and start your day by first flexing your will power and your resolve."

Have a look:

Read | Anil Kapoor shares beautiful video to wish Sonam & Anand Ahuja on 2nd wedding anniversary

What's next for Anil Kapoor?

The actor will be seen next in Takht which is currently in the pre-production stage. The film will also feature actors Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar among others.

Read | Anil Kapoor, Sunita 'chase the queen', Sonam & Anand Ahuja have contrasting reactions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.