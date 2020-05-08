Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai & Akshaye Khanna's 'Taal' Has Interesting Trivia; Read Here

Taal released in the year 1999. It is a musical romance that is directed by filmmaker Subhash Ghai. The movie stars an enormously talented cast and crew including renowned actors like Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pivotal roles.

The movie tells the story about businessman Manav who falls for an aspiring singer Mansi. There is a massive twist in their love story when Manav must depart and Mansi's suave manager moves in. Let's take a look at the interesting trivia from Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai starrer Taal.

Anil Kapoor’s Taal Movie Trivia

Taal was the first Hindi motion picture to appear in the Top 20 Box Office Charts in the USA.

One of the interesting fact about the main casts and crews was all of their names starts with the letter "A". 1) Anil Kapoor. 2) Aishwarya Rai. 3) Akshaye Khanna. 4) Alok Nath. 5) Amrish Puri. 6) A. R. Rehman. 7) Anand Bakhshi.

The song Taal Se Taal Mila was sampled by Taz of Stereo Nation for his song Hilgaya; Pyar Da Peg Piladeh.This song was also in the album Jaawani On The Rocks.

UTHO by Bubba Sparxxx sampled the song Ramta Jogi.

Rebel Music by Wyclef Jean feat. Prodigy sampled the song Kya Dekh Rahe Ho Tum from Taal.

Karia Na song was recorded for Subhash Ghai's unreleased shelved film Shikhar.

Sukh Knight song Nasha Experience - Clotted Cream sampled the song Ishq Bina

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s role was offered to Mahima Choudhary. However, Subhash Ghai changed his decision after she broke the rule where she was not allowed to act for any other producer until her three-film contract ended with Mukta Arts.

Earlier, Govinda was offered the role of Anil Kapoor, later it went to Aamir Khan. When finally Subhash Ghai told the role and character of Vikrant Kapoor, Anil Kapoor stated that only Kamal Hassan can do this role. But later, he was persuaded by Ghai to play the role and accepted.

Young Shahid Kapoor was seen dancing in the crew in the song Kahi Aag Lage as he was part of Shaimak Davar's troupe.

