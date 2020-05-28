Anil Kapoor Thanks Neil Nitin Mukesh For A Beautiful Video In Memory Of 'Mr. India'

Recently Bollywood’s versatile actor Anil Kapoor celebrated 33-years of his iconic film Mr. India and revealed some BTS incidents from his much-loved film. Several friends of the actor from the industry poured in their wishes to the actor on social media. Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a video on the Internet where he praised the actor for his craft in the film and also thanked the director Shekhar Kapur for making their childhood so much fun with the film.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared the small clip-on his Twitter handle where he can be seen posing with his friend while Anil surprisingly shows up when the picture is viewed with a red colour lens. While captioning the post, the Saaho actor wrote that Anil Kapoor will always remain Mr. India for his fans no matter how many roles he portrayed in his life. He also hailed late actor Amrish Puri who played the role of the antagonist as Mogambo in the film whose dialogues Neil feels will always be embedded in the memory of his fans. Later, the actor also extended his thanks to late actress Sridevi for her contribution to the film and director Shekhar Kapur for giving such a masterpiece to the audience.

Celebrating 34 years of being massive fans of this legendary film. @AnilKapoor will always be our MR INDIA. Late Amrish puri sir as Mogambo is etched in our memories forever. Sridevi mam will be missed. @shekharkapur sir thank you for making our childhood days so much fun. pic.twitter.com/VckZvJxKLs — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 28, 2020

Anil who was so much touched by the beautiful words and video shared by Neil was quick enough to thank the actor by sharing his post. The Malang: Unleash the Madness actor wrote that the memories of the iconic film will always remain unforgettable for all. At last, he also extended his thanks to the actor for the beautiful video.

The memories from Mr India will remain unforgettable!! Thank you for all the love! @NeilNMukesh https://t.co/OWFvXhQXAW — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 28, 2020

Sometime back, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor had shared a video on his Instagram page to commemorate the milestone. In the video, he expressed how he wanted only Kishore Kumar voicing the song Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai because he could not imagine any other singer voicing it. However, due to a fallout between the singer and Laxmikant Pyarelal, it was a difficult task. However, despite taking months, Anil Kapoor finally went to Kishore Kumar's residence and managed to salvage the beautiful partnership of the composers and the singer while the rest became history. Further in the caption, Anil Kapoor went on to add how the song and its message are still relevant in today's world. He also shared that the song is "uplifting during these tough times", probably referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

