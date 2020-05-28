Anil Kapoor's Never-ending Love For Shades Is Evident In These Pics

Anil Kapoor is one of the most prolific actors in the Hindi film industry. Besides stealing the limelight with his stellar performances, the actor is also known for his unique fashion choices. He keeps his looks classic and subtle. Anil Kapoor often accentuates his outfit with accessories like sunglasses, statement wristwatches, among other things. We have compiled some of Anil Kapoor’s looks in glares that proves his love for them. Take a look.

Anil Kapoor's looks in shades

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, in which he played the role of ACP Anjaney Agashe. The actor donned the cop’s role in the action thriller movie. He wore glares in various parts of the film, which showcased his rough side. In one of the Malang’s posters, Anil Kapoor has worn a pair of round sunglasses. Matching with the red backdrop, the actor’s glares are also giving out the reflection of a similar colour. Take a look at his Instagram picture.

Anil Kapoor shared a still from his recent movie Malang. The actor is showcasing his rugged look as he portrays a drug-addicted cop, who changes after his daughter mistakenly gets hit by his bullet. In the photo that the actor shared on his official Instagram handle, he is sitting at the police station in his cop avatar. Anil Kapoor has donned the uniform and sported a pair of red sunglasses. Moreover, the candid photo features him laughing at something. Take a look.

The previous year, Anil Kapoor starred in comedy ensemble drama flick Total Dhamaal. He was a part of its peppy music video, Speaker Phatt Jaaye. The actor shared a short clip from the song, which features him alongside other actors tapping their feet to the upbeat track. Anil Kapoor has donned casual outfits by pairing a patterned red shirt with a khaki jacket. He has also sported black sunglasses for a complete look. Take a look at his music video.

Also read: Rhea Kapoor Shares Anil Kapoor's Evolution From 'Dwapar Yug To 2020'

Also read: Anil Kapoor Is A Fitness Inspiration For The Youth And THESE Pics Are Proof

Actor Anil Kapoor plays the titular character in the musical comedy movie Fanney Khan. He works as a part-time vocalist in an orchestra besides working full time in a factory. The actor shared his stunning still from the 2018 film, where he is immersed in singing. Anil Kapoor has donned a shimmery golden blazer over a crisp white shirt. He has also accessorised a classic pair of shades in the picture. Take a look.

Also read: Ranveer Singh To Arjun Kapoor; All The Actors Who Have Been In Awe Of Anil Kapoor

Also read: Anil Kapoor Shares Home Workout Video, Says 'All You Need Is A Wall And Will Power'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.