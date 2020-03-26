Anil Kapoor Vs Arjun Kapoor: Who Aced The Classic Formal Look Better?

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebrities do not fail to make heads turn with their sartorial choices. The fashion police are always keeping a check on their outfits and these celebrities seldom disappoint. Bollywood stars are also open to experimentation and versatility when it comes to their outfit choices.

While recently the prime trend is of casual clothing, it is not a hidden fact that formals seldom go out of style. Formals effortlessly add a chic essence to the entire look. There are many celebrities who do not fail to ace the formal look. One of them is actors Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Here is the time when Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor made heads turn in their formal look.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is aging like fine wine and the veteran actor is also getting stylish with each passing day. In this look, Anil Kapoor has opted for a white shirt which he has paired with a blue coloured blazer and pants. Anil Kapoor has also opted for a blue tie which is making the entire look even more dapper. Check out the stylish look.

Arjun Kapoor

Apart from being one of the most talented gen-next actors, Arjun Kapoor is also extremely fashionable when it comes to his sartorial choices. In this look, Arjun Kapoor has opted for a blue shirt which he has paired with blue blazers and blue pants. He has also opted for black shoes and a brown handkerchief for the breast pocket as well as a printed tie. His transparent glares are further glamming up the look. Check out the look.

