Anil Kapoor Doesn't Miss A Day Of Workout While Socially Distancing Himself; See Video

Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account and revealed that he isn’t giving up on his workout even while being in self-quarantine. The actor revealed that his trainer Marc Mead is staying with him. He further revealed that he has been catching up on some workout while being indoors. Check out the workout video posted on Anil Kapoor’s Instagram account.

Anil Kapoor’s video

In the video shared on Anil Kapoor Instagram, he is seen cycling in a personal gym. Anil Kapoor is seen wearing a pair of black coloured gym pants and a slate grey coloured gym shirt. He is also sporting a black coloured cap as he works out. His trainer is heard telling him that it is to give is best and is motivating him to keep going on.

The Mr India actor took to his Instagram account and posted the video along with a short caption. He wrote, ‘Let’s keep moving (indoors)! There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer @marcyogimead is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit’.

The 63-year-old actor is often regarded as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Anil Kapoor’s fitness is often considered to be an inspiration to many. He is often seen sharing his fitness routines and his workout videos on social media.

After the statewide lockdown was declared in Maharashtra, Anil Kapoor has been urging his fans to stay indoors and to stay safe. He shared a video recently of him having a conversation with Anupam Kher. Both the actors were standing in the respective balconies and having a chat.

Anil Kapoor stated that both the actors were ‘keeping up with traditions but from a distance’ and also added the hashtag social distancing to emphasise on his point to stay home.

