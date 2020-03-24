The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anil Kapoor Doesn't Miss A Day Of Workout While Socially Distancing Himself; See Video

Bollywood News

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to reveal that he isn't missing his workout despite being in quarantine. Read on to know the details and check out the video.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anil Kapoor

Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account and revealed that he isn’t giving up on his workout even while being in self-quarantine. The actor revealed that his trainer Marc Mead is staying with him. He further revealed that he has been catching up on some workout while being indoors. Check out the workout video posted on Anil Kapoor’s Instagram account.

Anil Kapoor’s video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor Shares First Ever Photoshoot Pics, Shekhar Kapur Recalls 'you Were So Intense'

In the video shared on Anil Kapoor Instagram, he is seen cycling in a personal gym. Anil Kapoor is seen wearing a pair of black coloured gym pants and a slate grey coloured gym shirt. He is also sporting a black coloured cap as he works out. His trainer is heard telling him that it is to give is best and is motivating him to keep going on.

The Mr India actor took to his Instagram account and posted the video along with a short caption. He wrote, ‘Let’s keep moving (indoors)! There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer @marcyogimead is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit’.

The 63-year-old actor is often regarded as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Anil Kapoor’s fitness is often considered to be an inspiration to many. He is often seen sharing his fitness routines and his workout videos on social media.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor Sings ‘Tere Ghar Ke Saamne’ For Anupam Kher Amid Social Distancing; WATCH

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

After the statewide lockdown was declared in Maharashtra, Anil Kapoor has been urging his fans to stay indoors and to stay safe. He shared a video recently of him having a conversation with Anupam Kher. Both the actors were standing in the respective balconies and having a chat.

Anil Kapoor stated that both the actors were ‘keeping up with traditions but from a distance’ and also added the hashtag social distancing to emphasise on his point to stay home.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Misses Anil Kapoor & Rhea Amid Self-quarantine In Delhi; Shares Adorable Pic

ALSO READ: Watch: Anupam Kher Shares His Side Of Love Story As Anil Kapoor Breaks Into A Song For Him

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN