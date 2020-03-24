Anil Kapoor Shares First Ever Photoshoot Pics, Shekhar Kapur Recalls 'you Were So Intense'

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared a few throwback pictures of himself from the first-ever photo shoot that he did for veteran Bollywood director Shekhar Kapur for his 1989 film Joshilay. Anil Kapoor jokingly recalled, through his Twitter account, that he had been trying to channel his inner Clint Eastwood and failing miserably during the shoot. Calling himself 'the new kid on the block', a young Kapoor can be seen trying to emulate the legendary Hollywood actor Clint Eastwood who had once been a cultural icon of masculinity due to his popular roles.

Have a look:

The new kid on the block trying to channel his inner Clint Eastwood and failing! Throwback to my first ever photoshoot with @shekharkapur for #Joshilay pic.twitter.com/HuO2y2rbJo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 23, 2020

Anil Kapoor's Joshilay was directed partly by Shekhar Kapur and completed by Hassan Rizvi. Actors Sunny Deol, Sridevi and Meenakshi Sheshadri had co-starred in the film which was loosely based on the 1965 Hollywood movie For a Few Dollars More. Director Shekhar Kapur reminisced on seeing Anil Kapoor's post on Twitter and replied to it. He recalled that Anil Kapoor had been 'so intense' during those days as they were his initial years in the film industry.

Have a look:

I remember that .. you were so intense ! https://t.co/bU5EK8k8dv — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) March 23, 2020

What's next for Anil Kapoor?

The 63-year-old actor was last seen playing the role of Anjaney Agashe, the evil cop in Mohit Suri's film Malang. The film released earlier last month and garnered mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. Anil Kapoor will be seen next in Karan Johar's upcoming magnum opus film Takht which has an ensemble of stars as the cast. The film is currently in the pre-production phase and is likely to release in theatres in 2021.

