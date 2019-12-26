Janhvi Kapoor Totally Pulled Off THIS Gorgeous Ivory Bodycon Dress; Yay Or Nay?

Dhadak actor Jahnvi Kapoor is considered as one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Fans believe that she can effortlessly pull off any outfit - be it traditional or western. The 22-year-old actor has a huge fan following on Instagram and fans keep flooding her comments section with many compliments on her outfits. Recently, the actor was seen grabbing everyone's attention as she perfectly pulled-off a bodycon dress.

Janhvi Kapoor, at an event, was recently spotted wearing a gorgeous white dress by Likely. The ivory body-con dress perfectly hugged her body and the fans seemed to really love this dress. The dress had diamond embellishments all around the hem which gave the dress a party look. Janhvi also paired the dress with high heels. She accessorized her simple attire with dangling diamond hoops. For makeup, Janhvi chose to go for neutral glam with soft smokey eyes and filled in eyebrows and matte lipstick.

Here's a look at Janhvi's gorgeous dress

On the work front, Janhvi has a number of projects coming up. Janhvi will be seen in biographical film Gunjan Saxen: The Kargil Girl portraying the character of Gunjan Sharma who was the first female Indian Air Force pilot and first Indian woman airforce pilot in combat along with Srividya Rajan. The film will be directed by debut director Sharan Sharma under the banner of Dharma Productions. Apart from this Janhvi will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories as well as Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2.

