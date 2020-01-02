Henry Cavill Was So Obsessed With Geralt Of Rivia That He Did Something Unbelivable

The Witcher is said to have everything that is required to be one of the most successful shows on Netflix. There have been differences of opinions among the critics but the show is being loved by audiences. Netflix has also claimed that The Witcher has already become one of its most popular shows in the year 2019. The Witcher revolves around the story of Geralt of Rivia. Geralt is a mutated monster-hunter. He journeys towards his destiny in a turbulent world where the people are often more wicked than bests. Henry Cavill who is essaying the role of Geralt is reportedly a huge fan and he did something unbelievable after the show.

Here is what Henry Cavill did

Media reports say that the Superman actor is thrilled with the success of the show. The actor's appreciation for novels and games has been quite notable. Henry Cavill is such a huge fan of his character from the show and he took Geralt'scostume home. The actor took the costume home to display it and show it off to everyone. When Henry Cavill was asked about the same by a media publication, he said that he took it all home and the costume is not very easy to put on. He also revealed that it took hours of makeup and hairstyling every day to achieve the look of Geralt. The actor also spoke about how cool it is to just sit at home wearing the costume.

Speaking about the costume, Lauren Hissrich, the producer of the show, told the news daily that a part of his costume dedication was to make sure that the armour looked well worn. She also told the publication that by sleeping in his costume, Henry was able to save time and get into filming much quicker.

