Chris Evans Shares An Adorable Picture Of His Dog Wearing The 'Knives Out' Sweater

Chris Evans stars in the new critically acclaimed murder mystery film Knives Out. The film released on November 29 and was highly appreciated by the audience. Chris, in the movie, was seen sharing the screen with Ana de Armas. The movie received many positive reviews from the viewers. Recently, the actor has grabbed everyone's attention with his latest tweet. In Knives Out, the actor was sporting a cosy white cable-knit sweater. The sweater was loved by his fans and many also said that they would want to steal the sweater from the actor.

Also Read: Billie Eilish Narrates Her Fan Moment With Justin Bieber On James Corden's Show

Also Read: Marvel Movies: Here Are The Top 3 Unmissable Moments From The MCU

After this, Chris Evans has shared a picture of his beloved dog Dodger wearing a custom version of the same sweater. The actor surprised his fans by sharing an adorable picture of his dog who pulled-off the same sweater. Many fans commented on the post about who wore the sweater better Chris or Dodger.

Here is the tweet shared by Chris

The fan retweeted Chris's tweet and shared a collage where Chris and Dodger are sporting the same cosy sweater.

who did it better?? pic.twitter.com/nDN4S2EI5F — katie saw knives out 2x (@capstws) December 25, 2019

Not just fans but also film reporter Anna Menta shared her experience watching Knives Out. She had only one thing to say about the movie. Not actually movie, but about Chris in the white sweater.

The only thing I will say about Knives Out is that, upon seeing Chris Evans in a sweater, the girl next to me gasped and said very softly and tenderly, “Sweater.” — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) November 7, 2019

Knives Out costume designer spoke to a media publication about the costumes. She said that she did not remember the brand of the knit as it was selected during a rushed fitting. She also said that the choice of the sweater was intentional. She told the outlet that she wanted the off-white colour of the sweater as it would compliment Evan's eyes.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Vijay Deverakonda

Also Read: 'Star Wars', 'Babylon 5' And Other Space-operas To Binge Watch This Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.