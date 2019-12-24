Most Iconic Songs Of Anil Kapoor That Everyone Must Listen To On His Birthday

The ageless actor of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor, has a ton of iconic and hit songs in his kitty. He made his Bollywood debut in the year 1979 and, since then, has come a long way as an entertainer. The most prominent decade of his career was the 90s, during which he gave some of the hit songs and hook steps which are still adored by fans. Here are some of the best songs featuring Anil Kapoor on the occasion of his birthday:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh

This iconic Anil Kapoor song is from the movie 1942: A Love Story. Besides him, the movie also starred Manisha Koirala as the female lead. Kumar Sanu lent his voice to the song and also won the Filmfare Award that year for Best Male Playback Singer. It was also reportedly the most romantic song ever composed by RD Burman.

Also Read: First Look: Anil Kapoor Says, 'Malang On My Birthday', Fans Call Him 'forever Young'

Koyal Se Teri Boli

This song is evidently one of Anil Kapoor’s evergreen hits. The song belongs to the movie Beta, which also starred Madhuri Dixit alongside him as the female lead. Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal lent their voices to the song while the music director was Anand Milind.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Wishes Father Anil Kapoor 'Happy 21'; Pics Inside

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

One of the most iconic songs of Bollywood, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga features Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. The song is also from the movie Beta which was reportedly a landmark in the career of the actor. The song established Madhuri as a prolific dancer and also earned her the nickname in Bollywood, ‘Dhak Dhak girl’. The song was sung by Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal. the latter bagged a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor's Birthday: Wife Sunita Wishes Him With The Sweetest Message

My Name Is Lakhan

This is also one of the most iconic songs featuring Anil Kapoor and is from the movie Ram Lakhan. The movie also starred Jackie Shroff as Anil Kapoor’s older brother. The hook step of the song has gone on to become one of the most iconic dance steps of Bollywood. Three artists lent their voice to the song: Mohammed Aziz, Nitin Mukesh, and Anuradha Paudhwal.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Bromance With Bollywood Stars Like Anil Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.