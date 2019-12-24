Sonam Kapoor Wishes Father Anil Kapoor 'Happy 21'; Pics Inside

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 63rd birthday on December 24. Kapoor is getting love and wishes from all over the Bollywood film industry. Daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor also wished her father on her Instagram story.

ALSO READ | From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday; See Celebrities Who Rocked The Two-tone Outfits

Sonam Kapoor wishes Anil a 'Happy 21'!

The Kapoor family celebrated Anil Kapoor's birthday with an unexpected theme. Instead of celebrating his 63rd year, the Kapoor celebrated Anil Kapoor's birthday as if he was turning 21 years old. Sonam posted multiple pictures and videos on her Instagram.

The first picture that Sonam Kapoor shared on her Instagram story was that of the menu for the party. The menu is titled as Anil Kapoor's 21st birthday. The second post is a video in which we can see Anil cutting his birthday cake. Sonam captioned the video as 'Love you, daddy'. Anil can be heard saying 'I'm the king of the world'. Sonam can also be heard shouting Happy 21! We are also treated with the boomerang of Anil with the cake. Sonam also shared a picture of herself with sister Rhea Kapoor and then posted a picture of a piece of the cake.

ALSO READ | Rani Mukerji To Sonam Kapoor: Celebrities That Slay In An All-red Ensemble

ALSO READ | All About Sonam Kapoor’s Childhood, Family, Education And Career

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor, Vikrant Massey To Headline Hindi Remake Of South Korean Cop Thriller 'Blind'

The father-daughter duo worked together in the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which grabbed much attention and appreciation from the audience. Sonam's next movie, The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salman, didn't fare well at the box office. The movie was directed by Abhishek Sharma. Anil Kapoor's last movie Pagalpanti also failed to impress the audience and the fans.

ALSO READ | From Sonam Kapoor To Alia Bhatt, Get Inspired By The All-white Looks Of These Celebrities

Anil Kapoor will be seen next in the movie Takht. The movie has a great star cast that includes some of the biggest names of Bollywood. They are Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.