Anil Kapoor's Movies To Binge-watch On Netflix: From 'Dil Dhadakne Do' To 'Malang'

Anil Kapoor is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. He has worked in countless movies and the actor still inspires the audience with his great acting skills. Apart from movies, the actor has also featured in web series. Take a look at Anil Kapoor's movies that you can watch on Netflix for the upcoming weekend.

Anil Kapoor's films on Netflix

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do brings out the tale of the Mehras and their luxurious life. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma and is shot over the beautiful Mediterranean Sea. The movie managed to impress moviegoers and it earned an estimated ₹1.45 billion at the box office. It was reportedly made on a budget of ₹830 million.

Mubarakan

Mubarakan is a rom-com film directed by Anees Bazmee. The plot of the film is about twin brothers who fall in love with different girls and they seek help from their paternal uncle, Kartar Singh, to get married. The role of Kartar Singh is played by Anil Kapoor in the film. Mubarakan also stars Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ileana D'Cruz, Neha Sharma and other actors.

Shootout at Wadala

Sanjay Gupta's action crime film is a prequel of the 2007 film Shootout at Lokhandwala. The film features John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Sonu Sood in lead roles. Anil Kapoor played the role of ACP Afaaque Baaghran in Shootout at Wadala.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a drama film that released on February 1, 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a woman who is struggling to make things right with her family. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar who also contributed to the story of the film. The film features actors like Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.

Malang

Malang is Anil Kapoor's latest film that released before the Coronavirus lockdown. Anil Kapoor plays the role of an inspector in the film. The cast of the film also includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, Elli AvrRam, Keith Sequeira, Amruta Khanvilkar and others. As per reports, there will also be a sequel to the film that is Malang 2.

