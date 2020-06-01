Anil Kapoor Starrer Movies That Will Definetely Inspire Wanderlust In You

Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognised Indian actor and producer, globally. He has appeared in over a hundred Hindi-language films, as well as international films and television series. He has also won numerous awards in his career, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards in varied acting categories. Anil Kapoor appeared in his first film with a small role in the Umesh Mehra's romance Hamare Tumhare (1979) that marked as his debut. Having spent 40 years in the industry, Anil Kapoor has done some great movies and shot at various different locations. Here are Anil Kapoor’s movies that will inspire wanderlust in you. Read ahead to know-

Anil Kapoor movies that will inspire wanderlust in you

Race (2008)

Abbas Mastan’s Race was shot in Durban and Dubai, with a reported budget of ₹46 crores. The movie had Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around how destiny makes two brothers, Ranvir and Rajiv, enemies of each other. The plotline followed the theme "Everything is fair in love and war".

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Took Part In THESE Social Media Challenges, Check Out Posts Here

Race 2 (2013)

Abbas Mastan’s Race 2 was shot in Turkey and Cyprus with a reported budget of ₹94 crores. The movie casts Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The plot of the film revolves around Ranvir, who treads through the world of the Indian mafia in Turkey as he simultaneously finds ways to avenge the death of his lover and partner in crime.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's Never-ending Love For Shades Is Evident In These Pics

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do was shot at beautiful locations like Italy, Izmir, Istanbul, Ruins of Ephesus, Cappadocia, Antalya, and Mumbai. The movie was made with a reported budget of ₹83 crores. The movie cast includes Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and Shefali Shah in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the Mehra family that must contemplate over their way of living and their love lives while on a cruise celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Poses With His Celebrity Friends From The Industry In These Pictures

Race 3 (2018)

Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 was shot in Abu Dhabi with a reported budget of ₹150-185 crores. The movie casts Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Daisy Shah in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around relationships and loyalties of a criminal family planning its next big heist are tested when some shocking revelations strike them.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Extends Birthday Wishes To Paresh Rawal, Says 'you Are A Great Co-actor'

Malang (2020)

Mohit Suri’s Malang was shot in Mauritius and Goa with a reported budget of ₹84.50 crores. The movie cast includes Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemu, and Disha Patni in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Advait, who visits Goa where he meets Sara, a free-spirited girl who lives life unshackled. Opposites attract and all goes well until life turns upside down. Years later, Advait is on a killing spree with cops Aghase and Michael on his tail.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.