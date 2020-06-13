Mohit Suri, Anil Kapoor Extend Sweet Birthday Wishes To Disha Patani

As Bollywood actress Disha Patani ringed in her 28th birthday on June 13, scores of her friends from the industry poured in their best wishes and love for the star. Her Malang director Mohit Suri and co-actor Anil Kapoor were also among the ones who extended their adorable wishes on the special day. The two shared several throwback pictures on social media that seem to be from their shooting days.

The filmmaker shared the beautiful picture on his Instagram page where the two can be seen smiling while posing for the camera. While captioning the post, the actor called the actress his ‘super-hero buddy’ and offered her more power, strength, courage, and love so that she can keep inspiring people. Disha who was happy to receive such beautiful wishes from the filmmaker was quick to respond and wrote, “Thank you sir but you’re the wind beneath my wings.”

Apart from Mohit, the actress was also wished by her co-actor Anil Kapoor. Anil took to his Twitter handle and shared two pictures from his Malang shooting days. In the first picture, Anil can be seen indulging in a conversation with Aditya Roy Kapur, Mohit Suri, and Disha Patani. In the second picture, the birthday girl can be seen posing while sitting on a dining table.

Happy Birthday, @DishPatani!

All smiles always!

Wishing you have a Malang day!

Keep staying focused! Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/DCsM0dS883 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 13, 2020

Earlier. Kunal Kemmu shared beautiful pictures on his Instagram story while wishing the birthday girl. In the first picture, the two can be seen partying around while posing for a picture. The second picture is of Disha where she can be seen posing while enjoying her food. In the third snap, the two stars can be seen posing happily for the camera.

Disha’a Baaghi 2 co-star and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff who shared an early birthday wishes throwback video of her all happy and excited, after gobbling down a feast and dancing on a Cardi B's song. As seen in the video, Disha Patani can be seen donning a white crop-top. Keeping her hair behind, Disha went sported minimal makeup. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani (sic)."

Disha who was overwhelmed to receive such beautiful wishes from Tiger was quick enough to respond over the beautiful wishes. While thanking the star for the goofy video, Disha wrote, "You... Thank you, superstar (sic),” along with several smiling and heart-shaped emoticons.

This comes after Tiger's Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff posted a picture with Disha Patani, wishing the actor on her birthday. As seen in the picture shared, Ayesha Shroff and Disha Patani can be seen posing together as they flash a big smile for the camera. With the picture shared, Ayesha Shroff, wrote: "Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!!

