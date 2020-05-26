Anil Kapoor's Movies That Focused On Strong Family Bonds; 'Om Jai Jagadish' To 'Judaai'

Anil Kapoor's movies have showcased the actor's versatility, and skill. Be it his film, Mr. India, Nayak, Gharwali Baharwali, Om Jai Jagadish, Judaai, or even Bewafa, the masses have loved the distinct films. Anil Kapoor's movies have been made on a variety of subjects and genres. Be it romance, comedy, action, or serious societal issues, Kapoor has starred in some of the best flicks of his time. Listed below are Anil Kapoor's movies that focused on strong family bonds

Om Jai Jagadish

This family-centric film is a must-watch with parents. The film is about morals, family, and love. Om Jai Jagadish stars Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, Fardeen Khan in lead roles. The film is a story based on three brothers who try and resolve their own troubles while staying united. Unfortunate events lead to their house being auctioned and somehow the brothers struggle to make things better for their family. The film is directed by the renowned Anupam Kher and has a rating of 5.6 on IMDb.

Gharwali Baharwali

This is one of Anil Kapoor's popular films. The 1998 film takes one on the life of Arun who later realizes that his wife Kaajal cannot carry a child. This upsets his father and although Arun does not want to remarry, an incident makes him secretly tie the knot with Manisha, a Nepali woman. The film directed by David Dhawan has a rating of 4.6 on IMDb. The film's music and comedy scenes make it an absolute thrill to watch.

Judaai

This is another drama-filled flick of Anil Kapoor. The film witness the life of Kajal and Raj who are happily married. Later Kajal out of sheer greed asks her husband, Raj, an engineer, to get married to Janhvi, the daughter of his rich boss. Things go south when Raj struggles to make it through his marriages and Kajal realizes her grave mistake. The 1997 film received much praise and the masses loved the film back then. The movie is directed by Raj Kanwar and has an IMDB rating of 6.1.

Bewafaa

This is another drama and romance filled flick of Anil Kapoor. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushmita Sen in prominent roles. The film revolves around the life of Anjali who gives up her love for her beloved Raja and marries her brother in law after her sister's death. Later when she meets Raja again, she finds her self torn between her love and her marriage.

