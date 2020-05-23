Anil Kapoor & Nana Patekar's Comedy Scenes From 'Welcome' Franchise That Will Crack You Up

The Welcome franchise, Welcome and Welcome Back, are Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar's two of the funniest deliveries to date. In both the installments, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar portray the role of two thug gangsters, Majnu and Uday Shetty, respectively.

Praised for their notable comic chemistry, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar from Welcome are two of the iconic characters from Bollywood. Having said that, check out Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar's best comedy scenes from Welcome and Welcome Back.

Best Comedy Scenes from Welcome and Welcome Back

The Graveyard scene

This is one of the most crackling scenes from Welcome Back. Here, Majnu and Uday Bhai try to kill John Abraham's character Ajju. The scene starts with Uday's iconic dialogue, "Bhagwaan ka diya hua sab kuch hai. Daulat hai, Shaurat Hai, Izzat Hai." Later, followed by Majnu trying to kill Ajju. As they get fooled by John about his death, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar drag his body to the graveyard. In the graveyard, Ranjana and Dr. Ghunghroo wait to scare them off.

When Majnu Bhai exposes Ajju

Yet another comedy scene from 2015's Welcome Back is when Majnu Bhai exposes his would-be brother in law Ajju Bhai's reality in front of everyone. As soon as that happens, the engagement party turns into a ruckus and some funny instances make this scene a highly comic one. The adorable banter between Nana Patekar, John Abraham and Anil is unmissable.

When Dr Ghunghroo plays dead

In this scene, Malika Sherawat convinces Paresh Rawal aka Dr Ghunghroo to fake Lucky's death. Lucky is RDX's son who goes into a coma after Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif accidentally hurt him. Soon after the fake news spreads, RDX, with his gang reaches the crematorium. The entire goof-up starts when Ghunghroo's wife thinks her husband has passed away, while RDX is made to believe that the dead body is of his son's. Take a look at the funny scene from Welcome.

Paresh Rawal complains to Uday about Majnu

This is another funny scene from Welcome. Here, when Majnu Bhai troubles Paresh Rawal, he runs to Uday Shetty to save him from Majnu. Unaware of their relations, Dr Ghungroo falls in even the worst trouble. He agrees for Sanjana and Rajiv's wedding, without knowing Uday Shetty's background. Take a look at the comic moment.

